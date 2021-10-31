T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 28th match of this tournament between India and New Zealand. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 31st October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as New Zealand, and India both have lost their previous matches in Group 2 against Pakistan. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides India and New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 2 as the winning team will have more chances to qualify for the semifinals besides Pakistan.

Past Records of India Vs. New Zealand Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. India and New Zealand faced each other in 16 T20 International matches, and both teams won 8 matches.

As per this parameter, India and New Zealand are both the favorites to win the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of India in T20 WC

India had played 33 T20 World Cup matches before and won 20 out of these 33 matches. It played its 34th T20 World Cup Match in this tournament and lost it against Pakistan.

So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the previous match and perform well in the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20 WC

New Zealand had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 30 matches. It played its 31st T20 World Cup Match in this tournament and lost it against Pakistan.

The New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed average in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the previous match and perform well in the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

India Vs. New Zealand in ICC T20 Rankings

India has a better position than New Zealand in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel India is the favorite to win the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does India Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

India T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 2nd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 29 matches. They currently have 7667 points and a rating of 264.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 4th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 29 matches. They currently have 7405 points and a rating of 255.

India Vs. New Zealand Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, India had a 64.06 win percentage. In contrast, New Zealand had a 53.33 win percentage. As per this parameter, India is the favorite to win the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

India Vs. New Zealand, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, India was the T20 World Cup Champion in 2007 and runner-up in 2014. Also, India was a semifinalist in 2016. In contrast, New Zealand was the semifinalist in 2007 and 2016.

As per this parameter, India is the favorite to win the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

India Vs. New Zealand Position in Group 2 Points Table

New Zealand is currently at the 4th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played one match before, losing against Pakistan. They currently have zero points and a Net Run Rate of -0.532. If New Zealand wins this match, it will attain a better position in the points table of Group 2.

India is currently at the 5th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played one match before, losing against Pakistan. They currently have zero points and a Net Run Rate of -0.973. If India wins this match, it will attain a better position in Group 2 and hopefully qualify for the semifinals.

T20 WC 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both India and New Zealand.

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 of India in T20 World Cup 2021 28th match will be among the following players.

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain)

KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Rahul Chahar

Ravichandran Ashwin

Axar Patel

Varun Chakravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohd Shami

Shardul Thakur

Playing 11 of New Zealand

Playing 11 of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 28th match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper)

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Kyle Jamieson

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips (Wicketkeeper)

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Adam Milne

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 India Vs. New Zealand Match?

As per the ICC World T20 World Rankings, performance in past T20 World Cups, and the win percentage in T20 World Cups, India is the favorite team to win the 28th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, New Zealand has a better position in the points table of Gropu 2 of Super 12s, and both teams have the same head-to-head history. This match is important for both sides as the winning team will have more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. However, we predict India will have more chances to win the 28th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both India and New Zealand.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand Live Score

