T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more

T20 World Cup 2021 is happening at its peak, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 29th match of this tournament between England and Sri Lanka. The match happens in Sharjah Cricket Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 1st November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as England can qualify for the semifinals by winning this match, and Sri Lanka can remain in the race of semifinals from Group 1 by winning it. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides England and Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, and West Indies are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of Australia and South Africa too in Group 1 if Sri Lanka wins.

Past Records of England Vs. Sri Lanka Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. England and Sri Lanka faced each other in 12 T20 International matches, England won 8 matches, and Sri Lanka won 4.

As per this parameter, England is the favorite to win the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of England in T20 WC

England had played 32 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 32 matches. Also, it won all 3 of its Super 12s matches in this tournament against the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Australia.

So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will also perform well in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20 WC

Sri Lanka had played 35 T20 World Cup matches before and won 22 out of these 35 matches. In this tournament, Sri Lanka has won 3 out of 3 matches in Group A and the first match of Group 1 against Bangladesh. However, Sri Lanka lost its second and third match of Super 12s against Australia and South Africa.

The Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the previous two matches and perform well in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure some chances to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1.

England Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC T20 Rankings

England has a better position than Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel England is the favorite to win the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does England Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The England T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 1st position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 31 matches. They currently have 8655 points and a rating of 279.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 10th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 6447 points and a rating of 230.

England Vs. Sri Lanka Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, England had a 48.38 win percentage. In contrast, Sri Lanka had a 64.28 win percentage. As per this parameter, Sri Lanka is the favorite to win the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

England Vs. Sri Lanka, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, England was the T20 World Cup Champion in 2010 and runner-up in 2016. In contrast, Sri Lanka was the T20 World Cup Champion in 2014, runner-up in 2009 and 2012, and semifinalist in 2010.

As per this parameter, Sri Lanka is the favorite to win the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

England Vs. Sri Lanka Position in Group 1 Points Table

England is currently at the 1st position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played three matches before, winning against Bangladesh, Australia, and West Indies. They currently have 6 points and a Net Run Rate of +3.948. If England wins this match, it will qualify for the semifinals from Group 1.

Sri Lanka is currently at the 4th position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played three matches before, winning against Bangladesh and losing against South Africa and Australia. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of -0.350. If Sri Lanka wins this match, it can have a chance to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1.

T20 WC 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both England and Sri Lanka.

Playing 11 of England

The playing 11 of England in T20 World Cup 2021 29th match will be among the following players.

Eoin Morgan (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Jonathan Bairstow (Wicketkeeper)

Sam Billings (Wicketkeeper)

Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Curran

Chris Jordan

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Tymal Mills

Adil Rashid

Jason Roy

David Willey

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Liam Dawson

James Vince

Reece Topley

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021 29th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Janith Perera (Wicketkeeper)

Dinesh Chandimal (Wicketkeeper)

Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice-Captain)

Pathum Nissanka

Charith Asalanka

Avishka Fernando

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Chamika Karunaratne

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dushmantha Chameera

Lahiru Kumara

Maheesh Theekshana

Akila Dananjaya

Binura Fernando

Ashen Bandara

Kamindu Mendis

Pulina Tharanga

Ramesh Mendis

Minod Bhanuka

Lakshan Sandakan

Nuwan Pradeep

Praveen Jayawickrama

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 England Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

As per the ICC World T20 World Rankings, head-to-head history, and position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s, England is the favorite team to win the 29th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, Sri Lanka has a better win percentage and performance in past T20 World Cups. This match is important for both sides as England can qualify directly for the semifinals, and Sri Lanka can have the chance to go into the semifinals alive.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. However, we predict England has more chances to win the 29th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both England and Sri Lanka.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

