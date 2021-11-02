T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30 South Africa Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30 South Africa Vs. Bangladesh - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the high voltage Super 12s now. It is the 30th match of this tournament between South Africa and Bangladesh. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 2nd November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Bangladesh never won any match in Super 12s, and South Africa can qualify for the semifinals besides England from Group 1 by winning this match. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides South Africa and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, England, Australia, and West Indies are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of all the teams in Group 1 as the race for the semifinals is getting tough.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30, you can see the live score of South Africa Vs. Bangladesh at UrduPoint.

Past Records of South Africa Vs. Bangladesh Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. South Africa and Bangladesh faced each other in 6 T20 International matches; South Africa won all.

As per this parameter, South Africa is the favorite to win the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of South Africa in T20 WC

South Africa had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 18 out of these 30 matches. Besides, it lost its first game of Super 12s against Australia and won the second and third one against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the past games and perform well in the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a chance to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20 WC

Bangladesh had played 25 T20 World Cup matches before and won only 5 out of these 25 matches. Also, Bangladesh has won 2 out of 3 matches in Group B. However, it lost all its three matches in the Super 12s against Sri Lanka, England, and West Indies.

The Bangladesh T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, it played nicely in this tournament's Group Stage. We hope it will perform well in the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to end up with some good position in Group 1.

South Africa Vs. Bangladesh in ICC T20 Rankings

South Africa has a better position than Bangladesh in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel South Africa is the favorite to win the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does South Africa Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

South Africa T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 5th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the South Africa Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 33 matches. They currently have 8244 points and a rating of 250.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 9th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 32 matches. They currently have 7495 points and a rating of 234.

South Africa Vs. Bangladesh Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, South Africa had a 60.

00 win percentage. In contrast, Bangladesh had a 20.83 win percentage. As per this parameter, South Africa is the favorite to win the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

South Africa Vs. Bangladesh, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, South Africa was the semifinalist in 2009 and 2014. In contrast, Bangladesh has never been to the semifinals.

As per this parameter, South Africa is the favorite to win the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

South Africa Vs. Bangladesh Position in Group 1 Points Table

South Africa is currently at the 2nd position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played three matches before, losing against Australia and winning against West Indies and Sri Lanka. They currently have 4 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.210. If South Africa wins this match, it will maintain its position in Group 1 and hopefully qualify for the semifinals.

Bangladesh is currently in the last position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played three matches before, losing against Sri Lanka, England, and West Indies. They currently have zero points and a Net Run Rate of -1.069. If Bangladesh wins this match, it will attain a better position in the points table of Group 1.

T20 WC 2021 Match 30 South Africa Vs. Bangladesh Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both South Africa and Bangladesh.

Playing 11 of South Africa

The playing 11 of South Africa in T20 World Cup 2021 30th match will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Keshav Maharaj

Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper)

Bjorn Fortuin

Reeza Hendricks

Heinrich Klaasen

Aiden Markram

David Miller

W Mulder

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Dwaine Pretorius

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

George Linde

Andile Phehlukwayo

Lizaad Williams

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2021 30th match will be among the following players.

Mahmud Ullah (Captain)

Naim Sheikh

Soumya Sarkar

Litton Kumer Das (Wicketkeeper)

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim

Afif Hossain

Nurul Hasan Sohan

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman (Wicketkeeper)

Shoriful Islam

Taskin Ahmed

Shaif Uddin

Shamim Hossain

Aminul Islam

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 South Africa Vs. Bangladesh Match?

As per the ICC World T20 World Rankings, performance in past T20 World Cups, head-to-head history, win percentage in T20 World Cups, and position in Group 1, South Africa is the favorite team to win the 30th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This match is important for South Africa to secure more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. However, we predict South Africa will have more chances to win the 30th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both South Africa and Bangladesh.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 30 South Africa Vs. Bangladesh Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30 South Africa Vs. Bangladesh. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.