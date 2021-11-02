T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Namibia - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now that is getting intense. It is the 31st match of this tournament between Pakistan and Namibia. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 2nd November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Pakistan has been unbeatable in Group 2 till now. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides Pakistan and Namibia, Afghanistan, India, Scotland, and New Zealand are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of all teams in Group 2 as Pakistan can qualify for the semifinals leaving fewer chances for other teams.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31, you can see the live score of Pakistan Vs. Namibia at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. Namibia Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Pakistan and Namibia never faced each other in any T20 International matches. However, Pakistan has the experience of playing the T20 World Cups and is unbeatable in this tournament.

As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20 WC

Pakistan had played 34 T20 World Cup matches before and won 19 out of these 34 matches. Also, Pakistan has won all of its previous matches in the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2021 against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

The Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups and is playing good cricket in this tournament. We hope it will also perform well in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Namibia in T20 WC

Namibia has never played any T20 World Cup matches before. However, it has played its first three T20 World Cup matches in this tournament's Group Stage and won 2 out of 3. Besides, Namibia won its first match in Super 12s against Scotland and lost the second one against Afghanistan.

So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team has put a great show in this tournament. However, we hope it will perform well in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a better position in Group 2 of Super 12s.

Pakistan Vs. Namibia in ICC T20 Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than Namibia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Pakistan is the favorite to win the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 2nd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 37 matches. They currently have 9792 points and a rating of 265.

Where does Namibia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Namibia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 15th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Namibia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 22 matches. They currently have 3934 points and a rating of 179.

Pakistan Vs. Namibia Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, Pakistan has a 57.35 win percentage.

In contrast, Namibia has a 75.00 win percentage. However, Namibia's win percentage only includes the data of this T20 World Cup as it never played any T20 World Cup before.

As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan Vs. Namibia, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, Pakistan was the T20 World Champion in 2009, runner-up in 2007, and semifinalist in 2010 and 2012. In contrast, Namibia never played any T20 World Cup.

As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan Vs. Namibia Position in Group 2 Points Table

Pakistan is currently at the 1st position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played three matches before, winning against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. They currently have 6 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.638. If Pakistan wins this match, it will qualify for the semifinals from Group 2 of Super 12s.

Namibia is currently at the 4th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played two matches before, winning against Scotland and losing against Afghanistan. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of -1.287. If Namibia wins this match, it will attain a better position in the points table of Group 2.

T20 WC 2021 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Namibia Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Pakistan and Namibia.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 31st match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain)

Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper)

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Khushdil Shah

Shoaib Malik

Shahnawaz Dahani

Usman Qadir

Playing 11 of Namibia

Playing 11 of Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021 31st match will be among the following players.

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain)

Stephen Baard

Karl Birkenstock

Michau du Preez (Wicketkeeper)

Jan Frylinck

Zane Green (Wicketkeeper)

Nicol Lofie-Eaton

Bernard Scholtz

Ben Shikongo

JJ Smit (Vice-Captain)

Ruben Trumpelmann

Michael van Lingen

David Wiese

Craig Williams

Picky Ya France

Mauritius Ngupita

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Pakistan Vs. Namibia Match?

As per the ICC World T20 World Rankings, performance in past T20 World Cups, position in Group 2, and the win percentage in T20 World Cups, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the 31st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This match is important for both sides as Pakistan can confirm its seat to play the semifinals.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for the team Pakistan. Besides, we predict Pakistan has more chances to win the 31st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Pakistan and Namibia.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Namibia Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Namibia. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.