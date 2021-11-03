T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotland - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 32nd match of this tournament between New Zealand and Scotland. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 3rd November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as New Zealand has to win this match to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides New Zealand and Scotland, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Namibia are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of all teams in Group 2 as the situation of the points table is intense now.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32, you can see the live score of New Zealand Vs. Scotland at UrduPoint.

Past Records of New Zealand Vs. Scotland Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. New Zealand and Scotland faced each other once in T20 International matches, and New Zealand won that match.

As per this parameter, New Zealand is the favorite to win the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20 WC

New Zealand had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 30 matches. It played two more T20 World Cup matches in this tournament, lost one against Pakistan and won 1 against India.

The New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed average in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a chance to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Scotland in T20 WC

Scotland had played 7 T20 World Cup matches before and won only one out of these seven matches. However, it played outstandingly in the Group Stage of this tournament. In Super 12s, Scotland played two matches, losing against Afghanistan and Namibia.

The Scotland T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, as per their performance in this tournament, we hope it will perform well in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

New Zealand Vs. Scotland in ICC T20 Rankings

New Zealand has a better position than Scotland in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel New Zealand is the favorite to win the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 4th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 7719 points and a rating of 257.

Where does Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 14th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Scotland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 21 matches. They currently have 3918 points and a rating of 187.

New Zealand Vs. Scotland Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, New Zealand has a 53.33 win percentage. In contrast, Scotland has a 40.

00 win percentage. As per this parameter, New Zealand is the favorite to win the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand Vs. Scotland, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, New Zealand was the semifinalist in 2007 and 2016. In contrast, Scotland never qualified for the semifinals.

As per this parameter, New Zealand is the favorite to win the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand Vs. Scotland Position in Group 2 Points Table

New Zealand is currently at the 3rd position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played two matches before, losing one against Pakistan and winning one against India. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of +o.765. If New Zealand wins this match, it will have bright chances to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2.

Scotland is currently at the 6th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They played two matches before, losing both against Afghanistan and Namibia. They currently have zero points and a Net Run Rate of -3.562. If Scotland wins this match, it will attain a better place in the points table of Group 2.

T20 WC 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotland Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both New Zealand and Scotland.

Playing 11 of New Zealand

The playing 11 of New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021 32nd match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper)

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Kyle Jamieson

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips (Wicketkeeper)

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Adam Milne

Playing 11 of Scotland

Playing 11 of Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021 32nd match will be among the following players.

Kyle Coetzer (Captain)

Richard Berrington (Vice-Captain)

Dylan Budge

Matthew Cross (Wicketkeeper)

Josh Davey

Ally Evans

Chris Greaves

Michael Leask

Calum Macleod

George Munsey

Safyaan Sharif

Hamza Tahir

Craig Wallace (Wicketkeeper)

Mark Watt

Brad Wheal

Olie Haris

Chris Sole

Gavin Main

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 New Zealand Vs. Scotland Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, head-to-head history, position in Group 2, win percentage in T20 World Cups, and performance in past T20 World Cups, New Zealand is the favorite team to win the 32nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This match is important for both sides as New Zealand can have more chances to qualify for the semifinals, and Scotland can attain a better group position before returning home.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for Team New Zealand. However, we predict New Zealand will have more chances to win the 32nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both New Zealand and Scotland.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotland Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotland. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.