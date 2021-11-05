T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia won the toss, opt to field first

(@FahadShabbir)

Namibian skipper Erasmus says that the pitch looks good and small dimensions have made it difficult to defend.

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) Namibia has won the toss and decided to field first against New Zealand in 36th match of T20 World Cup at Sharjah cricket stadium.

Namibian skipper Erasmus said that the pitch looked good and small dimensions made it difficult to defend.

He said they made two changes as Jan Frylinck is out because of dehydration. Shikongo is out as well. Birkenstock and Scholtz are in. New Zealand are unchanged.