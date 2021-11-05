T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand set the target of 164 runs for Namibian

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) New Zealand has set the target of 164 runs for Namibia in 36th match of T20 World Cup at Sharjah cricket stadium.

Namibian skipper Erasmus said that the pitch looked good and small dimensions made it difficult to defend.

He said they made two changes as Jan Frylinck is out because of dehydration. Shikongo is out as well. Birkenstock and Scholtz are in. New Zealand are unchanged.

The partnership between Phillips and Neesham added 76 runs off 36 balls, leading their team to a strong position. The partnership gave Kiwis a terrific finish.