T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match against PNG

(@FahadShabbir)

Wait is over as both Oman and PNG are determined to show excellent performance in the first match of T20 World Cup today.

MUSCAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2021) Oman has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Papua New Guinea in the first match of mega event World T20 match today.

This event will be the host nation's second-ever mega tournament. PNG, on the other hand, wants to use the tournament as a platform to make fans in their country happy amidst a rough period following the COVID-19 pandemic. PNG is playing for the first time first match of T20 World Cup.

Oman is the last team to qualify for the World Cup after beating Hong Kong by 12 runs. They also have a 2-1 win over the Mumbai, the domestic greats of India and also gave their best in the 50-over format of the game, but unfortunately lost the series 2-1. They also fought well against Sri Lanka in two T20Is.

PNG is determined to perform well in the T20 World Cup. Since their arrival to Oman in early September, the team has played four ODIs against USA and Nepal and also played four World Cricket League Division 2 matches against Scotland and Oman.

PNG tried their best in the warm-up matches but were outperformed by Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Assad Vala, the captain of Oman, has said that they are confident and want to play to the best of our abilities. He has said that they want to express ourselves, pointing out that they want to make it to the second round to test ourselves against the best teams in cricket. He further says that they don't want this World Cup to be a one-off.

Both teams are confident and want to show performance in the first T20 world cup T20 match.

Squads:

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

Papa New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Simon Atai, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper, Damien Ravu.