T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan And Australia Will Lock Horns In Second Semi-final Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:15 PM

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in second semi-final today

Muhamamd Rizwan and all-rounder Shoaib Malik are reportedly suffering from flu as they did not take part in the yesterday’s practice session but their participation is still expected because they will undergo medical check-up before the match.

The match will start at 7pm PST at Dubai International cricket Stadium.

The match will start at 7pm PST at Dubai International cricket Stadium.

New Zealand has already reached final and today’s winner will face it on Sunday.

Wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan and all-rounder Shoaib Malik are reportedly suffering from the flu and they did not take part in yesterday’s practice session. Former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Haider Ali are expected to replace both Malik and Rizwan.

The reports suggest that their participation is still expected because they will undergo a proper medical check-up before the match. According to Pakistan Cricket team manager Ibrahim Badees, their COVID-19 test came back negative. However, he said, the doctor has advised both to take rest.

Sarfraz Ahmed was seen practicing during the yesterday’s practice session.

Pakistan Cricket board Chairman Ramiz Raja while appreciating the national team said that the captain did not need to do anything new in the semi-final as the players were playing quite well with a good combination.

He said, “You just have to fine-tune yourself to give the message to the world that we are the world's best team,.

Ramiz Raja also advised the cricketers that they should not be nervous about anything and should give their best.

He also addressed Babar Azam, saying that he is a world-class batsman and great captain. He also appreciated the skipper that he had put a lot of hard work.

“You have good wishes from your fans from all around the world,” he said, pointing out that the attitude of humbleness would help the team win the matches.

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam is confident that the team would continue its momentum and perform well in today’s match against Australia.

He mentioned some flaws, saying that they were trying to fix them.

Matthew Hayden, the batting consultant of Pakistan’s team, also appreciated Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi . He said both were needed for Pakistan’s victory against Australia in semi-final today.

He said that Babar Azam was playing consistently and was making scores like the India’s Virat Kohli.

Hayden is confident that Shaheen Afridi could destroy the battling line-up but he warned that Australia would not be an easy target.

