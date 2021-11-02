UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Choose To Bat First Against Namibia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Babar Azam has asked the players to play with the consistency and ensure to maintain their momentum.

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2021) Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against Namibia in 31st match of the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today (Tuesday).

Pakistan have played three matches (India, New Zealand and Afghanistan) and won all of them. However, they also need a win match against Namibia to confirm their place in semi finals from group two.

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

