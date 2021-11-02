UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan, Namibia Will Lock Horn Today

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan, Namibia will lock horn today

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

Pakistan and Namibia will lock horn today in 31st match of the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today (Tuesday).

The match will start at 7:00pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The match will start at 7:00pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan have played three matches (India, New Zealand and Afghanistan) and won all of them.

However, they also need a win match against Namibia to confirm their place in semi finals from group two.

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

