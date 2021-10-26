T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against New Zealand

(@FahadShabbir)

The first blow for New Zealand is that its pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a calf injury.

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th , 2021) Pakistan won the toss and opt to bowl first in the 19th match of T20 World Cup against New Zealand today at Sharjah cricket stadium.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has expressed serious concerns. He said, “It’s a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now,”.

The Pakistani squad for the New Zealand T20 World Cup clash will remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated India would step on the ground today, sources told Geo news.

Expected playing XI

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand probable XI

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee