T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 190 for Namibians

Rizwan who made 79 off 50 balls led Pakistan to the highest scores for the first time since the mega event of T20 World Cup 2021 started in October.

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2021) Pakistan has set the highest target of 190 runs for Namibia by batting first in the 31st match of the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today (Tuesday).

Pakistani batsmen made this score against the loss of only two wickets.

Rizwan led Pakistan to 189 scores—the highest score in the ongoing mega event against any team.

Rizwan's Jekyll-and-Hyde innings sees him finish on 79 off 50 balls. At one point, he was on 16 in 25 balls. But the big hits in the back end has vindicated his approach at the top when batting wasn't as easy.

Dew in the second half definitely helped Pakistan, and that was apparent in the sloppy Namibian fielding and bowling. Hafeez played smartly to find the gaps with his controlled aggression to finish on 32 off 16.

Hafeez says that Pakistan wanted to set 175 plus.

Pakistan have played three matches (India, New Zealand and Afghanistan) and won all of them. However, they also need a win match against Namibia to confirm their place in semi finals from group two.

Earlier Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz