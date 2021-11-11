UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: Rizwan, Malik Declared Fit For Second Semi-final Against Australia Today

Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:33 PM

T20 World Cup 2021: Rizwan, Malik declared fit for second semi-final against Australia today

Both the players who missed yesterday’s practice sessions due to flu are all set to play today’s match at Dubai International stadium against Aussies.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan PointNews-Nov 11th, 2021) Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik have been declared fit for today’s semi-final against against Australia at Dubai international stadium.

Both the players were not feeling well as they did not take part in yesterday’s practice session due flu. But the medical check-up declared them all fit for today’s match.

They also tested negative for COVID-19. As with the rest of their squad, they have cleared regular Covid-19 testing through the tournament, including one a couple of days ago.

Malik and Rizwan are key players in Pakistan’s unbeaten run to the semi-final and losing either of them would have be the first, real blow they suffered in this campaign.

Of batters still in the tournament, Rizwan is the third-highest run-getter, just behind his opening partner and captain Babar Azam. He is also an important part of Pakistan’s on-field leadership.

Today’s match will decide the fate of both teams as the winner will reach final to play against New Zealand on Sunday.

