T20 World Cup 2021 Semi final 2 Pakistan Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Semi final 2 Pakistan Vs. Australia - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match 44, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are in the semifinals now. It is the 44th match of this tournament and the second semifinal between Pakistan and Australia. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 11th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as it is the second semifinal of this tournament and the winner will face New Zealand in the final match. Pakistan was at the top of Group 2, and Australia was at second place in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing, and we are just two games away from getting a new T20 World Champion.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 2, you can see the live score of Pakistan Vs. Australia Semifinal at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. Australia Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Pakistan and Australia faced each other in 22 T20 International matches. Pakistan won 13, and Australia won 9 matches.

As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20 WC

Pakistan had played 34 T20 World Cup matches before and won 19 out of these 34 matches. Also, Pakistan has won all of its previous matches in the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2021 against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

The Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups and is playing good cricket in this tournament. We hope it will also perform well in the 2nd semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Past Records of Australia in T20 WC

Australia had played 29 T20 World Cup matches before and won 16 out of these 29 matches. Australia has played five Super 12s matches in this tournament, winning against Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, and West Indies and losing against England.

So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 2nd semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan Vs. Australia in ICC T20 World Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than Australia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Pakistan is the favorite to win the second semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC T20 World Rankings?

Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 2nd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 39 matches. They currently have 10342 points and a rating of 265.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC T20 World Rankings?

Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 6th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Australia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 38 matches. They currently have 9272 points and a rating of 244.

Pakistan Vs. Australia Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, Pakistan has a 62.82 win percentage. In contrast, Australia has a 58.82 win percentage. As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the second semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan Vs. Australia, Who Can Qualify Finals?

In the past T20 World Cups, Pakistan was the T20 World Champion in 2009, runner-up in 2007, and semifinalist in 2010 and 2012. In contrast, Australia was the runner-up in 2010 and semifinalist in T20 World Cup 2007 and 2012. No matter how both teams performed in the past, both can win and qualify for the final match of T20 World Cup 2021 against New Zealand.

Besides all, Pakistan is the favorite to win the second seminal match of the T20 World Cup 2021 as per this historical record.

Pakistan Vs. Australia Position in Points Table

Pakistan was at the 1st position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s. They had played five matches, winning all of them against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland. They had 10 points and a Net Run Rate of +1.583.

Australia was at the 2nd position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s. They played five matches, winning against South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and losing against England. They had 8 points and a Net Run Rate of +1.216.

T20 WC 2021 Semifinal 2 Pakistan Vs. Australia Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and Australia in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain)

Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper)

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Khushdil Shah

Shoaib Malik

Shahnawaz Dahani

Usman Qadir

Playing 11 of Australia

Playing 11 of Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain)

Ashton Agar

Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain)

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper)

Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Kane Richardson

Steve Smith

Mitchell Starc

Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Swepson

Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper)

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Dan Christian

Daniel Sams

Nathan Ellis

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Pakistan Vs. Australia Semifinal Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, position in Group stages, win percentage in T20 World Cups, and performance in past T20 World Cups, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, Australia never won any T20 World Cup, so it's their chance to create history.

Fans hope both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. We predict Pakistan will have more chances to win the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Pakistan and Australia.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Semifinal 2 Pakistan Vs. Australia Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 2 Pakistan Vs. Australia. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.