T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1 England Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are in the semifinals now. It is the 43rd match of this tournament and the first semifinal between England and New Zealand. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 10th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as it is the first semifinal of this tournament. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing. England was at the top of Group 1, and New Zealand was at second place in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, both teams had 8 points each.

Past Records of England Vs. New Zealand Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. England and New Zealand faced each other in 20 T20 International matches. England won 13, and New Zealand won 7 matches.

As per this parameter, England is the favorite to win the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of England in T20 WC

England had played 32 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 32 matches. Also, it won 4 out of 5 of its Super 12s matches in this tournament against the West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Besides, it lost the last match of Super 12s against South Africa.

So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will also perform well in the first semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20 WC

New Zealand had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 30 matches. It played five more T20 World Cup matches in this tournament, lost one against Pakistan, and won against India, Scotland, Namibia, and Afghanistan.

The New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed average in the past T20 World Cups. However, it improved its game and played exceptionally in this tournament. We hope it will perform well in the first semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

England Vs. New Zealand in ICC T20 World Rankings

England has a better position than New Zealand in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel England is the favorite to win the first semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does England Stand in ICC T20 World Rankings?

The England T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 1st position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 33 matches. They currently have 9145 points and a rating of 277.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC T20 World Rankings?

New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 4th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 33 matches. They currently have 8538 points and a rating of 259.

England Vs. New Zealand Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, England has a 52.77 win percentage. In contrast, New Zealand has a 57.14 win percentage. As per this parameter, New Zealand is the favorite to win the first semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

England Vs. New Zealand, Who Can Qualify Finals?

In the past T20 World Cups, England was the T20 World Champion in 2010 and runner-up in 2016. In contrast, New Zealand was the semifinalist in T20 World Cup 2007 and 2016. No matter how both teams performed in the past, both can win and qualify for the final match of T20 World Cup 2021.

Besides all, England is the favorite to win the first seminal match of the T20 World Cup 2021 as per this historical record.

England Vs. New Zealand Position in Points Table

England was at the 1st position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played five matches, winning against Australia, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Sri Lanka and losing against South Africa. They had 8 points and a Net Run Rate of +2.464. England was at first place in Group 1 of Super 12s at the end of that round.

New Zealand was at the 2nd position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They played five matches, winning against India, Scotland, Namibia, and Afghanistan and losing against Pakistan. They had 8 points and a Net Run Rate of +1.162. New Zealand was at second place in Group 2 of Super 12s at the end of that round.

T20 WC 2021 Semifinal 1 England Vs. New Zealand Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of both England and New Zealand in the first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021.

Playing 11 of England

The playing 11 of England in T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal match will be among the following players.

Eoin Morgan (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Jonathan Bairstow (Wicketkeeper)

Sam Billings (Wicketkeeper)

Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Curran

Chris Jordan

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Tymal Mills

Adil Rashid

Jason Roy

David Willey

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Liam Dawson

James Vince

Reece Topley

Playing 11 of New Zealand

Playing 11 of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper)

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Kyle Jamieson

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips (Wicketkeeper)

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Adam Milne

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 England Vs. New Zealand Semifinal Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, position in Group stages, and performance in past T20 World Cups, England is the favorite team to win the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, New Zealand has a better win percentage in T20 World Cups.

Fans hope both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. We predict England will have more chances to win the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both England and New Zealand.

