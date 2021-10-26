T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Opt To Bowl First Against West Indies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:15 PM
Quiton de Kock, the South African player, is not available as his team opt to field first against West Indies in today’s match
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2021) South Africa won the toss but decided to field first in the 18th match of T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
