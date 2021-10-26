UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Opt To Bowl First Against West Indies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa opt to bowl first against West Indies

Quiton de Kock, the South African player, is not available as his team opt to field first against West Indies in today’s match

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2021) South Africa won the toss but decided to field first in the 18th match of T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

South African player de Kock is not available as his team opt to bowl first against West Indies.

Related Topics

T20 World South Africa Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to launch ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to launch 3rd February

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces 90 new COVID-19 cases, 125 recoverie ..

UAE announces 90 new COVID-19 cases, 125 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Hosts UAE draw Asian champions Japan, Sri Lanka an ..

Hosts UAE draw Asian champions Japan, Sri Lanka and China in Rugby World Cup 202 ..

8 minutes ago
 Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, ..

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, W ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.