T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2021) Sri Lankan skipper Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh at Sharjah cricket Stadium.

Sri Lankan were forced to leave mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana out as Theekshana was injured. But instead of replacing him with spinner Akila Dananjaya, the Sri Lankans brought in the left-arm swing of Binura Fernando.

They had three frontline seam bowlers, plus Chamika Karunaratne. The only frontline spin option is Wanindu Hasaranga.

On other hand, Bangladesh went the other way as they bolstered their spin attack.

Instead of their quickest bowler Taskin Ahmed, they brought in the left-arm spin of Nasum Ahmed.

