T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka To Bowl First In Match With In-form Namibia

Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:07 PM

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

The experts believe that Namibia’s recent form is exceptional and enough to cause Sri Lanka a headache.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2021) Sri Lank will bowl first in the match against newly formed Namibia in the fourth match of T20 World Cup at Abu Dhabi stadium today.

Sri Lanka, with their legendary squad used to destroy the associate sides in the T20Is but underestimating Namibia in the T20 World Cup opener is going to make them pay this time.

Namibia have won 18 of their last 22 completed T20Is. With this exceptional record, Namibia are confident and fully determined to take on Sri Lanka.

Namibia have never faced a South Asian side in the 20-over format, however, they only lost four of their T20I matches against the Netherlands, PNG and Ireland.

Sri Lanka which is also confident is going into the T20 World Cup as they won both of their practice matches against Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea.

Over the past few months, Sri Lanka have raised their level in the shortest format of the game and while going into the T20 World Cup, they will feel confident and optimistic.

Sri Lanka have lost nine of their 12 T20 matches this year but they beat India twice and that is going to help them feel confident.

Namibia’s possible XI: 1 Stephan Baard, 2 Zane Green (wk), 3 Craig Williams, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt.), 5 David Wiese, 6 JJ Smit, 7 Pikky Ya France, 8 Jan Frylinck, 9 Ben Shikongo, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Michael van Lingen

Sri Lanka's possible X1: 1 Dinesh Chandimal (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Dhananjaya de Silva, 6 Charith Asalanka, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Wanindu Hasaranga, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Maheesh Theekshana

