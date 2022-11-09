T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan - See Live Score, History of head-head, past WC performance, position in world rankings, and Who Will Win the match.

T20 World Cup 2022 is at its peak, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of the 1st Semi-Final between New Zealand and Pakistan at UrduPoint. The Semi-Final 01 of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between New Zealand and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) , Sydney, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Wednesday, 9th November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

New Zealand topped Group 1, and Pakistan was the runner-up in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand won against Australia, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands, lost to England, and its match against Afghanistan did not result. On the other hand, Pakistan won against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh and lost to India and Zimbabwe.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 1st Semi-Final LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the 1st Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of New Zealand Vs. Pakistan 1st Semi-Final in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of New Zealand Vs. Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. New Zealand and Pakistan faced each other in 28 T20 International matches. New Zealand won 11, and Pakistan won 17.

This record says Pakistan is the favorite in Semi-Final 01 of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before the 1st Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20

New Zealand had played 175 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 90 out of these 175 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.97. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in Semi-Final 01 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20

Pakistan played 208 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 127 out of these 208, with a winning percentage of 63.30. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in Semi-Final 01 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. New Zealand and Pakistan played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. New Zealand was the previous season's runner-up and semifinalist in 2007 and 2016. On the other hand, Pakistan was the T20 World Champion in 2009, runner-up in 2007, and semifinalist in 2010, 2012, and 2021.

According to the experience of playing mega-events and past performances, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 01.

New Zealand in T20 World Cups

New Zealand played 37 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 20 out of these 37, with a winning percentage of 56.75. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in Semi-Final 01 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Pakistan had played 40 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 24 out of these 40, with a winning percentage of 61.25. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in Semi-Final 01 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan and New Zealand played five matches in the Super 12 Round. New Zealand and Pakistan won three each, whereas one of New Zealand's matches did not result from rain.

Team Pakistan and New Zealand are the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 01, according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Australia. Team New Zealand won the match by 89 runs as Australia could not chase the target of 201 and got all out at 111 in the 18th over. Its second match was against Afghanistan, which did not result because of rain without a ball bowled.

New Zealand's third T20 WC'22 Super 12 match was against Sri Lanka. New Zealand won the match by 65 runs, with Sri Lanka all out at 102 in the last over, chasing 168 runs. Team New Zealand faced England in its 4th Super 12 match. England won the match by 20 runs by restricting New Zealand to 159 at the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

New Zealand confirmed its semi-final qualification by beating Ireland in its last Super 12 match. New Zealand won the match by 35 runs, restricting Ireland to 150 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against India. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball. Pakistan's second match in Super 12 was against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe won the match by 1 run as Pakistan could not chase the target of 130 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Pakistan faced the Netherlands in its third T20 WC'22 match. Pakistan won the match by 6 wickets with 37 balls left, chasing 92 runs. The fourth T20 WC'22 match of Pakistan was against South Africa. Pakistan scored 185 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. The target for South Africa was readjusted to 142 runs in 14 overs because of rain.

Pakistan restricted South Africa to 108 runs and won by 33 runs with the DLS method.

Pakistan confirmed its semi-final qualification by beating Bangladesh in its last Super 12 match. Team Pakistan won the match by 5 wickets with 11 balls left, chasing 128 runs.

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams New Zealand and Pakistan in the Super 12 Round Points Table of T20 WC'22.

By the position in the points table, New Zealand looks favorite to win the Semi-Final 01 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Points Table

New Zealand was 1st on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of New Zealand was because of 7 points and +2.113 NRR.

Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Pakistan was 2nd on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Pakistan was because of 6 points and +1.028 NRR.

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Pakistan has a higher rating than New Zealand. So we think that the game will favor Pakistan when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 5th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 46 matches. They currently have 11,663 points and a rating of 254.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 4th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 51 matches. They currently have 13,067 points and a rating of 256.

T20 WC 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of New Zealand and Pakistan and the key players of both teams in the T20 WC'22 1st Semi-Final.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in T20 WC'22 1st Semi-Final

The playing 11 of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 01 will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain) (Batter)

Tim Southee (Bowler)

Ish Sodhi (Bowler)

Mitchell Santner (All-Rounder)

Glenn Phillips (Batter)

Jimmy Neesham (All-Rounder)

Daryl Mitchell (All-Rounder)

Adam Milne (Bowler)

Martin Guptill (Batter)

Lockie Ferguson (Bowler)

Devon Conway (Batter)

Mark Chapman (All-Rounder)

Michael Bracewell (All-Rounder)

Trent Boult (Bowler)

Finn Allen (Batter)

Key Players of New Zealand in T20 WC'22 1st Semi-Final

Devon Conway is the 3rd best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 792 Rating, Glenn Phillips is 7th with a 703 Rating, and Martin Guptill is the 18th on the list with a 587 Rating. Mitchell Santner is the 10th best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 651 Rating, Trent Boult is 13th with a 646 Rating, and Tim Southee is 16th with a 636 Rating on the list. These players can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 1st Semi-Final

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 01 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Batter)

Shadab Khan (All-Rounder)

Asif Ali (Batter)

Haider Ali (Batter)

Haris Rauf (Bowler)

Iftikhar Ahmed (All-Rounder)

Khushdil Shah (Batter)

Mohammad Hasnain (Bowler)

Mohammad Nawaz (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Batter)

Mohammad Wasim (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Batter)

Usman Qadir (Bowler)

Mohammad Haris (Batter)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Bowler)

Key Players of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 1st Semi-Final

Mohammad Rizwan is the 2nd best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings with an 842 rating, and Babar Azam is 4th on the list with a 780 rating. Haris Rauf is the 17th-best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings with a 632 rating, and Shadab Khan is 19th on the list with a 624 rating. Furthermore, Mohammad Nawaz is the 20th-best all-rounder in the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 119 rating. These players can turn the game in Pakistan's favor at any moment.

Who Will Win T20 WC'22 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan Semifinal Match?

According to head-to-head history, ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, and performance in the past T20 World Cups, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final. In contrast, performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 favors New Zealand to win the Semi-Final 01 of T20 WC'22.

We predict, hope, and pray that Pakistan will win the Semi-Final 01 of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan Live Score

