T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England - See Live Score, History of head-head, past WC performance, position in world rankings, and Who Will Win the match.

T20 World Cup 2022 is at its peak, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of the 2nd Semi-Final between India and England at UrduPoint. The Semi-Final 02 of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between India and England at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Thursday, 10th November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

India topped Group 2, and England was the runner-up in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022. India won against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe and lost to South Africa. On the other hand, England won against Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, lost to Ireland, and its match against Australia was abandoned because of rain.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 2nd Semi-Final LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the 2nd Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of India Vs. England 2nd Semi-Final in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of India Vs. England Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. India and England faced each other in 22 T20 International matches. India won 12, and England won 10.

This record says India is the favorite in Semi-Final 02 of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before the 2nd Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of India in T20

India had played 185 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 118 out of these 185, with a winning percentage of 66.38. So we can say that the India T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in Semi-Final 02 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of England in T20

England had played 164 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 85 out of these 164 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.43. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in Semi-Final 02 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India Vs. England in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. India and England played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. India was the T20 World Champion in 2007, runner-up in 2014, and semifinalist in 2016. On the other hand, England was the T20 World Champion in 2010, runner-up in 2016, and semifinalist in 2021.

According to their experience of playing mega-events and past performances, India and England are both the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 02.

India in T20 World Cups

India played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 23 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 63.51. So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in Semi-Final 02 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England in T20 World Cups

England played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 19 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 51.35. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in Semi-Final 02 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India Vs. England in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. England and India played five matches in the Super 12 Round. India won 4, England won 3, and one of England's matches did not result from rain.

Team India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 02, according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

India in T20 World Cup 2022

India played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball. Its second match was against the Netherlands. India won the match by 56 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 180; India restricted them to 123 at the end of 20 overs.

India faced South Africa in its third T20 WC'22 match. South Africa won the match by 5 wickets with 2 balls left, chasing 134 runs. India's 4th match in T20 World Cup 2022 was against Bangladesh. India won the match by 5 runs according to the DLS method.

India confirmed its qualification to the semi-finals by beating Zimbabwe in its last Super 12 match. Team India won the match by 71 runs, restricting Zimbabwe to 115 runs in the 18th over.

England in T20 World Cup 2022

England played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. Team England won the match by 5 wickets with 11 balls left, chasing 113 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against Ireland. The rain interrupted the match when England was chasing the target of 157. England made 105 runs in 14.3 overs, and Ireland won by 5 runs with the DLS method.

England's third T20 WC'22 Super 12 match was against Australia. The match was abandoned because of rain without a ball bowled. England faced New Zealand in its 4th T20 WC'22 match. England won the match by 20 runs by restricting New Zealand to 159 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 6 wickets.

Team England confirmed its qualification for the semi-finals by beating Sri Lanka in its last Super 12 match. England won the match by 4 wickets with 2 balls left by restricting Sri Lanka to 141 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

India Vs. England in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams India and England in the Super 12 Round Points Table of T20 WC'22.

By the position in the points table, India looks favorite to win the Semi-Final 02 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India in T20 WC'22 Points Table

India is in 1st place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of India is because of 8 points and +1.319 NRR.

England in T20 WC'22 Points Table

England is in 2nd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of England is because of 7 points and +0.473 NRR.

India Vs. England in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

India has a better position than England in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, India has a higher rating than England. So we think that the game will favor India when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does India Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

India T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 1st in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 58 matches. They currently have 15,556 points and a rating of 268.

Where does England Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

England T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 2nd in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 45 matches. They currently have 11,814 points and a rating of 263.

T20 WC 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of India and England and the key players of both teams in the T20 WC'22 2nd Semi-Final.

Playing 11 of India in T20 WC'22 2nd Semi-Final

The playing 11 of India in the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 02 will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain) (Batter)

KL Rahul (Batter)

Virat Kohli (Batter)

Suryakumar Yadav (Batter)

Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)

Rishabh Pant (Batter)

Dinesh Karthik (Batter)

Hardik Pandya (All-Rounder)

Ravichandran Ashwin (All-Rounder)

Yuzvendra Chahal (Bowler)

Axar Patel (All-Rounder)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Bowler)

Harshal Patel (Bowler)

Arshdeep Singh (Bowler)

Mohammad Shami (Bowler)

Shreyas Iyer (Batter)

Ravi Bishnoi (Bowler)

Deepak Chahar (Bowler)

Key Players of India in T20 WC'22 2nd Semi-Final

Suryakumar Yadav is the 1st best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with an 863 rating, Virat Kohli is the 10th with a 638 rating, and Rohit Sharma is the 15th on the list with a 601 rating. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 11th-best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 649 rating, and Ravichandran Ashwin is the 18th on the list with a 627 rating. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya is the 3rd best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 182 rating. These players can turn the game in India's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of England in T20 WC'22 2nd Semi-Final

The playing 11 of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 02 will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain) (Batter)

Moeen Ali (All-Rounder)

Harry Brook (Batter)

Sam Curran (All-Rounder)

Chris Jordan (Bowler)

Liam Livingstone (All-Rounder)

Dawid Malan (Batter)

Adil Rashid (Bowler)

Phil Salt (Batter)

Ben Stokes (All-Rounder)

Reece Topley (Bowler)

David Willey (Bowler)

Chris Woakes (All-Rounder)

Mark Wood (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Batter)

Liam Dawson (All-Rounder)

Richard Gleeson (Bowler)

Tymal Mills (Bowler)

Key Players of England in T20 WC'22 2nd Semi-Final

Dawid Malan is the 6th best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 743 rating, and Jos Buttler is the 14th on the list with a 617 rating. Sam Curran is the 6th best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 665 rating, Adil Rashid is the 12th with a 646 rating, and Reece Topley is the 20th on the list with a 624 rating. Furthermore, Moeen Ali is the 4th best all-rounder in the ICCI T20 All-Rounder Rankings with a 175 rating, and Liam Livingstone is the 15th on the list with a 142 rating. These players can turn the game in England's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC'22 India Vs. England Semifinal Match?

According to head-to-head history, ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, and performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final. In contrast, performance in the past T20 World Cups favors both teams to win the Semi-Final 02 of T20 WC'22.

We predict India will win Semi-Final 02 of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final, India Vs. England. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.