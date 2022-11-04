T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

Afghanistan are already out of the semi-final race but this match is quite important for Australia to win to stay their hopes alive in the mega event.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in their final Super 12 clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup againstin Adelaide on Friday.

The latest reports say that Auslaria have lost three wickets against 54 runs.

Australia is playing today without skipper Aaron Finch who was ruled out with a hamstring injury and so is Tim David.

Matthew Wade has replaced Finch as the captain. Mitchell Starc isn't playing this match either. Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Kane Richardson have replaced them for this match.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood