T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs

Afghanistan won the toss and opted bowl first in match against Australia at Adelaide.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) Australia on Friday defeated Afghanistan by four runs in their final Super 12 clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup againstin Adelaide on Friday.

Afghanistan who are already out of the semi-final race could make only 164 runs while chasing the target 169 runs.

Australia is playing today without skipper Aaron Finch who was ruled out with a hamstring injury and so is Tim David. Matthew Wade has replaced Finch as the captain.

Mitchell Starc isn't playing this match either. Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Kane Richardson have replaced them for this match.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood