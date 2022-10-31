T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ireland made 137 runs and failed to chase the target of 180 runs set by Australia in their clash today at Gabba.

BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) Australia have beat Ireland by 42 runs in their T20 World Cup clash today at Gabba in Brisbane.

Finch has scored fifty and shown excellent performance during the first inning of the match.

Earlier, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to field first against Australia.

Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little