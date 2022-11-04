UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia Set 169-run Target For Afghanistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Afghanistan won the toss and opted bowl first in match against Australia at Adelaide.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) Afghanistan is struggling to chase the target set by Australia in their final Super 12 clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup againstin Adelaide on Friday.

Afghanistan are already out of the semi-final race but this match is quite important for Australia to win to stay their hopes alive in the mega event.

The latest reports say that Auslaria have lost three wickets against 54 runs.

Australia is playing today without skipper Aaron Finch who was ruled out with a hamstring injury and so is Tim David.

Matthew Wade has replaced Finch as the captain. Mitchell Starc isn't playing this match either. Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Kane Richardson have replaced them for this match.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

