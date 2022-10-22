T20 World Cup 2022: Australia to chase 200 against New Zealand

(@Abdulla99267510)

New Zealand have performed well in the first match of Super 12s of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at SCG today.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) New Zealand has set the target of 201 for Australia in the first match of the Super 12s of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at SCG today.

The briiliant start by Devon Conway led New Zealand to a strong position. Conway made fifty for the Blackcaps.

New Zealand lost just 3 wickets to score 200 in 20 overs.

Earlier Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Playing XI:

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult