T20 World Cup 2022: Australia win by seven wickets against Sri Lanka

Kangaroos notched the victory against Sri Lanka in today’s Super 12 match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth.

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) Australia has defeated Asia Cup Winner Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup super 12 match at Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory was crucial for both Australia and Sri Lanka but the Kangaroos have successfully chased the target set by Sri Lanka.

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood