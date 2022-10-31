UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian Set 180-run Target For Ireland

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2022 | 02:40 PM

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in their clash today at Gabba.

BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) Australia have set the target of 180 runs for Ireland in their T20 World Cup clash today at Gabba in Brisbane.

Finch has scored fifty and shown excellent performance during the first inning of the match.

Earlier, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to field first against Australia.

Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

