T20 World Cup 2022: England Beat New Zealand By 20 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2022 | 01:05 PM

England by batting first had set a tough target of 180 runs to chase for New Zealand in their clash at Gabba, Brisbane

BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2022) England has defeated New Zealand by 20 runs in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash at Gabba today.

England won the toss, opted to bat first and gave a tough target of 180 runs for New Zealand to chase. But New Zealand despite huge struggle could not chase the target. Following defeat, New Zealand is now out from the tournament.

Earlier, the England batters also gave tough time to the Kiwis' bowlers and continued to score from the begining.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Woods.

