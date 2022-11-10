UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: England Smash India To Historic Defeat In 2nd Semi Final

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2022 | 12:43 PM

T20 World Cup 2022: England smash India to historic defeat in 2nd Semi final

The England opening pair have successfully chased 169-run target in the second Semi- Final of T20 World Cup 2022.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) England have clinched the victory by smashing India to historic defeat in the 2nd Semi-Final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The British openers successfully chased the target of 169 runs set by India at Adelaide.

India lost six wickets to take themselves to a strong position against England in the Second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022.

England earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup today.

Both sides are excited to perform well to clinch the victory.

Fast bowler Mark Wood (hip) and key batter Dawid Malan (groin) were ruled out prior to the toss, with veteran seamer Chris Jordan and top-order batter Phil Salt named as their replacements.

India have stuck with the same XI that defeated Zimbabwe by 73 runs in the final match of the Super 12 stage of the tournament, meaning left-hander Rishabh Pant is preferred to Dinesh Karthik.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan

