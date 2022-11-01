T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides are excited to win the match as loss could any of them out of the tournament.

BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2022) England won the toss and decided to bat first against New Zealand in their clash in T20 World Cup 2022 at Gabba today in Brisbane.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Woods.