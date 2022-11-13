T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England - See Live Score, History of head-head, past WC performance, position in world rankings, and Who Will Win the match.

T20 World Cup 2022 is at its peak, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of the Final Match between Pakistan and England at UrduPoint. The Final Match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) , Melbourne, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Sunday, 13th November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match. If a minimum of 10 overs game is not possible for each side because of bad weather, the match will resume on the reserve day, 9 AM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Monday, 14th November 2022.

Pakistan won against New Zealand, and England outclassed India in the semi-finals. England was the runner-up in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022, and Pakistan was the runner-up in Group 2. England won against Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in the Super 12 Round, lost to Ireland, and its match against Australia was abandoned because of rain. Pakistan won against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh in the Super 12 Round and lost to India and Zimbabwe.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Final Match LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Final Match T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Pakistan Vs. England Final Match in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. England Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Pakistan and England faced each other in 28 T20 International matches. Pakistan won 9, England won 18, and one of their matches did not result.

This record says Pakistan is the favorite in the Final Match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before the Final Match T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20

Pakistan played 208 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 127 out of these 208, with a winning percentage of 63.30. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the Final Match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of England in T20

England had played 164 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 85 out of these 164 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.43. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the Final Match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Vs. England in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Pakistan and England played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Pakistan was the T20 World Champion in 2009, runner-up in 2007, and semifinalist in 2010, 2012, and 2021. On the other hand, England was the T20 World Champion in 2010, runner-up in 2016, and semifinalist in 2021.

According to their experience of playing mega-events and past performances, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match.

Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Pakistan had played 40 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 24 out of these 40, with a winning percentage of 61.25. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the Final Match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England in T20 World Cups

England played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 19 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 51.35. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the Final Match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Vs. England in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. England and Pakistan played five matches in the Super 12 Round. Pakistan won 3, England won 3, and one of England's matches did not result from rain. Both teams won their semi-finals with tremendous performance.

Both teams are the favorite to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match, according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against India. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball. Pakistan's second match in Super 12 was against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe won the match by 1 run as Pakistan could not chase the target of 130 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Pakistan faced the Netherlands in its third T20 WC'22 match. Pakistan won the match by 6 wickets with 37 balls left, chasing 92 runs. The fourth T20 WC'22 match of Pakistan was against South Africa. Pakistan scored 185 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. The target for South Africa was readjusted to 142 runs in 14 overs because of rain. Pakistan restricted South Africa to 108 runs and won by 33 runs with the DLS method.

Pakistan confirmed its semi-final qualification by beating Bangladesh in its last Super 12 match. Team Pakistan won the match by 5 wickets with 11 balls left, chasing 128 runs.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal

Pakistan faced New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand was the favorite team of the tournament right from the start. To everyone's surprise, Pakistan took the first wicket of New Zealand in the first over. The bowling side was dominating, but the New Zealand team somehow managed to put 152 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of four wickets.

Pakistan's batting side took a tremendous start with an opening partnership of 105 runs. Team Pakistan comfortably chased the target of 153 runs at the loss of 3 wickets with five balls left.

England in T20 World Cup 2022

England played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. Team England won the match by 5 wickets with 11 balls left, chasing 113 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against Ireland. The rain interrupted the match when England was chasing the target of 157.

England made 105 runs in 14.3 overs, and Ireland won by 5 runs with the DLS method.

England's third T20 WC'22 Super 12 match was against Australia. The match was abandoned because of rain without a ball bowled. England faced New Zealand in its 4th T20 WC'22 match. England won the match by 20 runs by restricting New Zealand to 159 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 6 wickets.

Team England confirmed its qualification for the semi-finals by beating Sri Lanka in its last Super 12 match. Team England won the match by 4 wickets with 2 balls left by restricting Sri Lanka to 141 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

England in T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal

England faced India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. India was also the favorite team of the tournament right from the start because it is number one in the ICC T20I team rankings. India's batting is always strong, but England did not let them bat the way they are famous for batting. The bowling side dominated and restricted India to 168 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. However, it seemed to be a good total.

England started batting after the break and, from the very beginning, started conceding runs uninterruptedly. England's opening partnership chased the total in the 16th over, making 170 runs.

Pakistan Vs. England in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

England has a better position than Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, England has a higher rating than Pakistan. So we think that the game will favor England when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 3rd position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 54 matches. They currently have 13,953 points and a rating of 258.

Where does England Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

England T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 2nd in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 47 matches. They currently have 12,418 points and a rating of 264.

T20 WC 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and England and the key players of both teams in the T20 WC'22 Final Match.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Final Match

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Batter)

Shadab Khan (All-Rounder)

Asif Ali (Batter)

Haider Ali (Batter)

Haris Rauf (Bowler)

Iftikhar Ahmed (All-Rounder)

Khushdil Shah (Batter)

Mohammad Hasnain (Bowler)

Mohammad Nawaz (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Batter)

Mohammad Wasim (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Batter)

Usman Qadir (Bowler)

Mohammad Haris (Batter)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Bowler)

Key Players of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Final Match

Mohammad Rizwan is the 2nd best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with an 830 rating, and Babar Azam is 4th on the list with a 762 rating. Haris Rauf is the 18th-best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 627 rating, and Shadab Khan is 19th on the list with a 624 rating. Furthermore, Shadab Khan is the 15th-best all-rounder in the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 147 rating, and Mohammad Nawaz is the 20th on the list with a 124 rating. These players can turn the game in Pakistan's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of England in T20 WC'22 Final Match

The playing 11 of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain) (Batter)

Moeen Ali (All-Rounder)

Harry Brook (Batter)

Sam Curran (All-Rounder)

Chris Jordan (Bowler)

Liam Livingstone (All-Rounder)

Dawid Malan (Batter)

Adil Rashid (Bowler)

Phil Salt (Batter)

Ben Stokes (All-Rounder)

Reece Topley (Bowler)

David Willey (Bowler)

Chris Woakes (All-Rounder)

Mark Wood (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Batter)

Liam Dawson (All-Rounder)

Richard Gleeson (Bowler)

Tymal Mills (Bowler)

Key Players of England in T20 WC'22 Final Match

Dawid Malan is the 6th best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 734 rating, and Jos Buttler is the 13th on the list with a 620 rating. Sam Curran is the 7th best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 664 rating, and Adil Rashid is the 8th on the list with a 663 rating. Furthermore, Moeen Ali is the 6th best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 172 rating, and Liam Livingstone is the 17th on the list with a 140 rating. These players can turn the game in England's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC'22 Pakistan Vs. England Semifinal Match?

According to head-to-head history and ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, England is the favorite team to win the Final Match of the T20 World Cup 2022. In contrast, performance in the past T20 World Cups favors the Pakistan team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match. Also, both teams have played outstandingly in this tournament.

England is a strong side, but we hope, pray, and predict Pakistan will win the Final Match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England Live Score

