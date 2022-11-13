T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan set 138-run target for England

(@Abdulla99267510)

England bowlers give tough time to Pakistanis in the first inning of the final match at MCG today

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2022) Pakistan have set 138-run target for England in the first inning of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at MCG.

The English bowlers have given real tough time to the Pakistani batsmen and restricted them to 137 runs.

Earlier, England has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final match of T20 World Cup 2022.

"I have opted to bowl first due to weather conditions," says the English captain after winning the toss.

Buttler had no hesitation in opting to send Pakistan into bat first in overcast conditions in Melbourne, with the rain staying away so far ahead of the scheduled start time of 7pm (local time).

England named an unchanged XI for the match, with fast bowler Mark Wood and key batter Dawid Malan unable to prove their fitness in time for the clash.

It means Chris Jordan and Phil Salt get another chance to perform, with Jordan fresh from his three-wicket haul against India in the semi-finals.

Pakistan have also named an unchanged XI for the match, with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to get the first chance on a pitch that appears good for batting.

England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi