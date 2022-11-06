UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: India Make Good Start In Clash With Zimbabwe

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 06, 2022 | 01:52 PM

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

Rahul and Kohli continued momentum for India even after losing first wicket in the powerplay against Zimbabwe at MCG today

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2022) India have a good start against Zimbabwe even after losing first wicket in the poweplay at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma could make only 15 runs off 12 balls and returned to the pavilion. But Kohli and Rahul continued the momentum for Indian side.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

India: KL Rahul, Rohit SharMA(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

