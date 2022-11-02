UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: India Reach Semi-final After Beating Bangladesh By Five Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2022 | 02:55 PM

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli did excellent batting and led India to strong position in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against India in Adelaide.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2022) India on Wednesday reached semi-final by defeating Bangladesh in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against India in Adelaide.

Das made 60 runs for 27 votes and pushed Bangladesh to a strong position to chase the target but finally they failed to chase it.

India had earlier set 185-run target for Bangladesh in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against India in Adelaide.

Kohli once again showed an excellent performance while KL Rahul also made 50 runs and they both led India to a strong position.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first against India.

This is a crucial match for both sides as a win here will strengthen their chances of securing a semi-final berth. Both India and Bangladesh have four points to their name in Group 2 right now, but India are ahead on account of a much better NRR.

Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit SharMA(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

