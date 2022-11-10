UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: India Score 168 Against England In 2nd Semi-final

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2022

Both sides are excited to show excellent performance in today's second semi-final match of T20 World Cup 2022.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) India have set the target of 189 runs for England in 2nd T20 World Cup semi-final today in Adelaide.

India lost six wickets to take themselves to a strong position against England in the Second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022.

England earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup today.

Both sides are excited to perform well to clinch the victory.

Fast bowler Mark Wood (hip) and key batter Dawid Malan (groin) were ruled out prior to the toss, with veteran seamer Chris Jordan and top-order batter Phil Salt named as their replacements.

India have stuck with the same XI that defeated Zimbabwe by 73 runs in the final match of the Super 12 stage of the tournament, meaning left-hander Rishabh Pant is preferred to Dinesh Karthik.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan

