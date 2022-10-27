UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: India Won By 56 Runs Against Netherlands

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 27, 2022 | 03:44 PM

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) India have defeated Netherlands in their Group 2 clash at the Sydney cricket Ground.

India had set a target of180 runs for Netherlands.

Three Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries and led the Indian side to a strong position.

Winning the toss and batting first, India lost their opener KL Rahul relatively early. Netherlands bowled with great discipline in the Powerplay, restricting India to a score of 32/1.

But skipper Rohit Sharma then opened up his arms, bringing up a half-century. He would soon depart after bringing up his milestone, getting out for a 39-ball 53.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav then upped the aggression, with the former, bringing up consecutive half-centuries in the tournament after his memorable knock against Pakistan.

He was well-supported by Yadav, who also played some brilliant shots, bringing up his half-century off the final ball.

Kohli scored a 62* off 44, while Yadav finished up with a 25-ball 51*, as India ended their innings at a score of 179/2 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, both teams were unchanged for the Group 2 clash, with India looking to make it two wins from as many matches at the event following their thrilling victory over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Netherlands have performed well in Australia and will be no pushover for Rohit Sharma's side.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

