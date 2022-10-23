T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2022) India on Sunday defeated Pakistan in the fourth Super match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup at MCG today.

India chased the target of 160 runs by four wickets as Virat Kohli played well and successfully led his team to chase the target.

Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood led Pakistan to a strong position against India as they both scored fifty.

The atmosphere is electric at Australia's largest stadium, with a crowd around the 100,000 mark expected to fill the ground and watch the two arch-rivals go head-to-head.

And it's experienced duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan that will be on show first, after Rohit decided to send Pakistan into bat in overcast conditions in Melbourne.

The rain has stayed away for the time being, with both sides going in relatively as expected at the selection table.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik won the nod over Rishabh Pant for India's wicket-keeping role, while experienced spinner Ravi Ashwin is preferred ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Experienced batter Shan Masood recovers well enough from a head knock at training on Friday to earn his place in Pakistan's line-up.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf