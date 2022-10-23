UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: India Won Toss, Decides To Bowl First

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2022 | 01:49 PM

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

The atmosphere is electric at Australia's largest stadium, with a crowd around the 100,000 mark expected to fill the ground and watch the two arch-rivals go head-to-head.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2022) India has won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the fourth Super match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup at MCG today.

The atmosphere is electric at Australia's largest stadium, with a crowd around the 100,000 mark expected to fill the ground and watch the two arch-rivals go head-to-head.

And it's experienced duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan that will be on show first, after Rohit decided to send Pakistan into bat in overcast conditions in Melbourne.

The rain has stayed away for the time being, with both sides going in relatively as expected at the selection table.

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field in the blockbuster ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at a packed MCG on Sunday.

The atmosphere is electric at Australia's largest stadium, with a crowd around the 100,000 mark expected to fill the ground and watch the two arch-rivals go head-to-head.

And it's experienced duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan that will be on show first, after Rohit decided to send Pakistan into bat in overcast conditions in Melbourne.

The rain has stayed away for the time being, with both sides going in relatively as expected at the selection table.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik won the nod over Rishabh Pant for India's wicket-keeping role, while experienced spinner Ravi Ashwin is preferred ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Experienced batter Shan Masood recovers well enough from a head knock at training on Friday to earn his place in Pakistan's line-up.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Related Topics

Pakistan India T20 World ICC Australia Melbourne Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Shan Masood KL Rahul Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Hardik Pandya Mohammad Nawaz Rishabh Pant Suryakumar Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Shadab Khan Sunday Afridi From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.