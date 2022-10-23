T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

(@Abdulla99267510)

The atmosphere is electric at Australia's largest stadium, with a crowd around the 100,000 mark expected to fill the ground and watch the two arch-rivals go head-to-head.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2022) India has won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the fourth Super match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup at MCG today.

And it's experienced duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan that will be on show first, after Rohit decided to send Pakistan into bat in overcast conditions in Melbourne.

The rain has stayed away for the time being, with both sides going in relatively as expected at the selection table.

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field in the blockbuster ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at a packed MCG on Sunday.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik won the nod over Rishabh Pant for India's wicket-keeping role, while experienced spinner Ravi Ashwin is preferred ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Experienced batter Shan Masood recovers well enough from a head knock at training on Friday to earn his place in Pakistan's line-up.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf