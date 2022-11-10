UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian Team Under Fire On Social Media For Historic Defeat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2022 | 05:03 PM

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

The social media users have made different trends including Mumbai airport to troll the Indian team for historic defeat at the Hands of England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) After historic defeat from England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian cricket team is facing huge criticism on the social media.

#Mumbaiairport and many other trends have been made by the critics over shocking defeat to Indian team.

India had set the target of 169 runs for England in the second semi-final of the mega event but the England opening pair stunned the Indian by successfully chasing it. The Indian bowlers could not get even a single wicket during the match.

Look what the people are talking about Indian defeat:

