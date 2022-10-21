UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland Knock Out West Indies In Thrilling Clash

October 21, 2022

The Ireland has reached Super 12 by defeating West Indies in today's match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

GEELONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) Ireland reached Super 12 successfully after defeated West Indies in a thrilling match of T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (today).

Paul Stirling turned the game into favour of Ireland by playing excellent while chasing the target set by West Indies.

West Indies have set the target of 147 for Ireland. Brandon scored 50 for West Indies. But his fifty could not save West Indies from losing the match.

