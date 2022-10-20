UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis Out From Tournament Through Injury

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 20, 2022 | 12:37 PM

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

The latest reports say that the reigning T20 World Cup champions have decided to take no risks with the 27-year-old wicketkeeper and removed him from their 15-player squad.

GEELONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is out of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 after he got injures while playing golf in Sydney on Wednesday.

Australia now will need to re-shuffle their squad after the reigning T20 World Cup champions decided to take no risks with the 27-year-old and removed him from their 15-player squad.

The loss of Inglis opens the door for Cameron Green to continue his meteoric recent rise in international cricket, with the 23-year-old joining the squad after impressing at the top of the order during Australia's T20I series in India last month.

Green hit two half-centuries for Australia when filling in for veteran opener David Warner at the top of the order and the tournament hosts may look to utilise the right-hander in a similar role at the T20 World Cup should the opportunity arise.

While Inglis is a capable batter, his Primary role in the Australia squad was as a back-up wicketkeeper to Matthew Wade and he may not have featured during the tournament unless Wade picked up an injury.

Warner has kept wickets previously for Australia at the Test level, with the 35-year-old filling in admirably for regular keeper Brad Haddin during a Test match against Pakistan in 2014.

Australia’s first match at the T20 World Cup is against trans-Tasman rival New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday night.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Sydney David Mitchell Adam Zampa May From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

23 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

24 minutes ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09 Netherlands Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.