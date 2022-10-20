T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

(@Abdulla99267510)

GEELONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is out of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 after he got injures while playing golf in Sydney on Wednesday.

Australia now will need to re-shuffle their squad after the reigning T20 World Cup champions decided to take no risks with the 27-year-old and removed him from their 15-player squad.

The loss of Inglis opens the door for Cameron Green to continue his meteoric recent rise in international cricket, with the 23-year-old joining the squad after impressing at the top of the order during Australia's T20I series in India last month.

Green hit two half-centuries for Australia when filling in for veteran opener David Warner at the top of the order and the tournament hosts may look to utilise the right-hander in a similar role at the T20 World Cup should the opportunity arise.

While Inglis is a capable batter, his Primary role in the Australia squad was as a back-up wicketkeeper to Matthew Wade and he may not have featured during the tournament unless Wade picked up an injury.

Warner has kept wickets previously for Australia at the Test level, with the 35-year-old filling in admirably for regular keeper Brad Haddin during a Test match against Pakistan in 2014.

Australia’s first match at the T20 World Cup is against trans-Tasman rival New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday night.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.