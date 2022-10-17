T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Rizwan in warm up match against England

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both the players have performed well and have given a new hope to the cricket fans back at home while playing against England in the warm-up match, bringing the pair of Babar and Rizwan once again under discussion.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) Pakistan has made a change in the opening pair to improving its batting line during the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have frequently been criticized for being the opening pair in the recently played matches. They have been under fire for thier cautious approach at the start of the every inning.

Now, Shan Masood and Haider have replaced both Azam and Rizwan in the warm-up match o T20 World Cup against England today.

Both Shan Masood and Haider have given a new hope to the cricket fans back at home during their warm up match as they made 49 runs in 4.

5 overs, with Pakistan making an impressive score of 66/1 in the first powerplay.

It is unlikely that Pakistan will change their opening pair of Azam and Rizwan during the mega event but the netizens would continue to praise on Pakistan’s aggressive approach at the top.

Pakistan and India will lock horns in their opening match of the T20 World Cup on October 23 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground.