(@FahadShabbir)

T20 World Cup 2022 is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 01 between Namibia and Sri Lanka at UrduPoint. The opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Namibia and Sri Lanka from Group A of the First Round. The match will be played at the Geelong Cricket Ground, Victoria, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Sunday, 16th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Namibia and Sri Lanka are in the Group A of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022. Sri Lanka is undoubtedly a strong team, recently won the Asia Cup 2022. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 01 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 01 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka Match 01 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Namibia and Sri Lanka played once in the past, and Sri Lanka won the match. It was also a Group A match in the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2021.

This record says that Sri Lanka is a favorite in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 01 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Namibia in T20

Namibia has played 38 T20 international matches and won 26 of these 38 matches with a winning percentage of 68.42. So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka has played 165 T20 international matches and won 74 out of these 165 matches, with a winning percentage of 46.31. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Sri Lanka played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. It was the T20 World Cup winner in 2016, runner-up in 2009 and 2012, and semifinalist in 2010. On the other hand, Namibia played its first T20 World Cup in the previous season and reached the Super 12 Round.

Namibia and Sri Lanka played one T20 World Cup match in the previous season, which Sri Lanka won. According to the experience parameter to play mega-events, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 opening match.

Namibia in T20 World Cups

Namibia has played 8 T20 World Cup matches and won 3 of these 8 with a winning percentage of 37.50. Team Namibia played good cricket in its first appearance in T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka has played 43 T20 World Cup matches and won 27 out of these 43 matches, with a winning percentage of 63.95. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC T20 Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position than Namibia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Sri Lanka has a higher rating than Namibia. So we think that the game will go in favor of Sri Lanka. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Namibia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Namibia T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands at 14th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Namibia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 29 matches. They currently have 5321 points and a rating of 183.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands at 8th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 42 matches. They currently have 9964 points and a rating of 237.

T20 WC 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Namibia and Sri Lanka.

Playing 11 of Namibia

The playing 11 of Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2022 opening match will be among the following players.

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain) (Batsman)

JJ Smit (All-Rounder)

Divan la Cock (Batsman)

Stephan Baard (Batsman)

Nicol Loftie Eaton (Batsman)

Jan Frylinck (All-Rounder)

David Wiese (All-Rounder)

Ruben Trumpelmann (Bowler)

Zane Green (Batsman)

Bernard Scholtz (Batsman)

Tangeni Lungameni (Bowler)

Michael van Lingen (All-Rounder)

Ben Shikongo (Bowler)

Karl Birkenstock (Batsman)

Lo-handre Louwrens (Batsman)

Pikky Ya France (Batsman)

Key Players of Namibia in T20 WC Match 01

JJ Smit is currently the 6th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. Furthermore, Gerhard Erasmus is the 14th-best, and David Wiese is the 17th-best all-rounder on the list. These three can be the game-changers for Namibia in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 opening match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Danushka Gunathilaka (Batsman)

Pathum Nissanka (Batsman)

Kusal Mendis (Batsman)

Charith Asalanka (Batsman)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Batsman)

Dhananjaya de Silva (All-Rounder)

Wanindu Hasaranga (All-Rounder)

Maheesh Theekshana (Bowler)

Jeffrey Vandersay (Bowler)

Chamika Karunaratne (All-Rounder)

Dushmantha Chameera (Bowler)

Lahiru Kumara (Bowler)

Dilshan Madushanka (Bowler)

Pramod Madushan (Bowler)

Ashen Bandara (Batsman)

Praveen Jayawickrama (Bowler)

Dinesh Chandimal (Batsman)

Binura Fernando (Bowler)

Nuwanidu Fernando (Batsman)

Key Players of Sri Lanka in T20 WC Match 01

Pathum Nissanka is the 8th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Wanindu Hasaranga is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, and Maheesh Theekshana is in the 5th position on the list. Furthermore, Wanindu Hasaranga is also the 4th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These two can turn the game in Sri Lanka's favor at any moment.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

According to the head-to-head history, ICC World T20 Rankings, and performance in past T20 World Cups, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.