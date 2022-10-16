T20 World Cup 2022 is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 02 between the Netherlands and UAE at UrduPoint. The 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Netherlands and UAE from Group A of the First Round. The match will be played at the Geelong Cricket Ground (GMHBA) , Victoria, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Sunday, 16th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Netherlands and UAE are in the Group A of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their first T20 WC 2022 match against each other. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 02 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 02 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Netherlands Vs. UAE Match 02 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Netherlands Vs. UAE Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Netherlands and UAE played 8 T20 International matches in the past, and Netherlands and UAE won 4 matches each.

This record says that UAE and Netherlands both are favorites in the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 02 T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands has played 90 T20 international matches and won 45 of these 90 matches with a winning percentage of 52.87. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of UAE in T20

UAE has played 66 T20 international matches and won 33 out of these 66 matches, with a winning percentage of 50.76. So we can say that the UAE T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands Vs. UAE in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. UAE played in the 2014 T20 World Cup and is now participating in the T20 World Cup second time this season. It was at the last position on the 2014 T20 WC points table. On the other hand, it is the Netherlands' 5th T20 World Cup and was in the 2nd last position of the T20 WC 2021 points table.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events, the Netherlands is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 2nd match.

Netherlands in T20 World Cups

The Netherlands has played 15 T20 World Cup matches and won 5 of these 15 with a winning percentage of 33.3. Team Netherlands played good cricket in T20 World Cup 2021, and we hope it will perform well in the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

UAE in T20 World Cups

UAE has played 3 T20 World Cup matches and lost all in the T20 World Cup 2014. The UAE T20 cricket team is new to this tournament and returning after 8 years in the mega event, so we hope it will perform well in the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands Vs. UAE in ICC T20 Rankings

UAE has a better position than the Netherlands in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, UAE has a higher rating than the Netherlands. So we think that the game will go in favor of UAE. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Netherlands Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Netherlands T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 18th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Netherlands Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 24 matches. They currently have 4775 points and a rating of 168.

Where does UAE Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The UAE T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 13th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the UAE Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 9964 points and a rating of 184.

T20 WC 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of the Netherlands and UAE and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of the Netherlands

The playing 11 of the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 2nd match will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain) (Batter)

Colin Ackermann (All-Rounder)

Shariz Ahmad (All-Rounder)

Logan van Beek (Bowler)

Tom Cooper (Batter)

Brandon Glover (Bowler)

Timm van der Gugten (Bowler)

Fred Klaassen (Bowler)

Bas de Leede (All-Rounder)

Paul van Meekeren (Bowler)

Roelof van der Merwe (All-Rounder)

Stephan Myburgh (Batter)

Teja Nidamanuru (Batter)

Max O’Dowd (Batter)

Tim Pringle (Bowler)

Vikram Singh (Batter)

Key Players of Netherlands in T20 WC Match 02

No player on the Netherlands team is in the top 20 ICC T20 Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of UAE

The playing 11 of UAE in the T20 World Cup 2022 2nd match will be among the following players.

C P Rizwaan (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Vriitya Aravind (Batter)

Chirag Suri (Batter)

Muhammad Waseem (All-Rounder)

Basil Hameed (All-Rounder)

Aryan Lakra (All-Rounder)

Zawar Farid (Batter)

Kashif Daud (Batter)

Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan (Bowler)

Ahmed Raza (All-Rounder)

Zahoor Khan (Bowler)

Junaid Siddique (Bowler)

Sabir Ali (Bowler)

Alishan Sharafu (Batter)

Aayan Afzal Khan (All-Rounder)

Sultan Ahmed (All-Rounder)

Fahad Nawaz (All-Rounder)

Vishnu Sukumaran (Batter)

Adhithya Shetty (Bowler)

Sanchit Sharma (All-Rounder)

Key Players of UAE in T20 WC Match 02

Muhammad Waseem is the 9th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. This player can turn the game in UAE's favor at any moment.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Netherlands Vs. UAE Match?

According to the head-to-head history, both teams are favorites. ICC World T20 Rankings go in favor of UAE, and experience and performance in the past T20 World Cups favor Netherlands to win the 2nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. We predict the Netherlands will win their opening match in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02, Netherlands Vs. UAE. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.