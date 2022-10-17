T20 World Cup 2022 is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 03 between Scotland and West Indies at UrduPoint. The 3rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Scotland and West Indies from Group B of the First Round. The match will be at the Blundstone Arena, Victoria, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Monday, 17th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Scotland and West Indies are in the Group B of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their first T20 WC 2022 match against each other. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 03 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 03 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Scotland Vs. West Indies Match 03 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Scotland Vs. West Indies in T20

Before the match starts, let's look individually at the past performance of both teams.

Past Records of Scotland in T20

Scotland has played 80 T20 international matches and won 34 of these 80 matches with a winning percentage of 44.80. So we can say that the Scotland T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of West Indies in T20

West Indies has played 173 T20 international matches and won 70 out of these 173, with a winning percentage of 43.86. So we can say that the West Indies T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Scotland Vs. West Indies in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. West Indies played all the previous T20 World Cups. It was the T20 World Champion in 2012 and 2016 and the semifinalist in 2009 and 2014. On the other hand, Scotland has played 4 T20 World Cups so far and reached the Super 12s only in T20 WC 2021.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events, West Indies is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 3rd match.

Scotland in T20 World Cups

Scotland has played 15 T20 World Cup matches and won 4 of these 15 with a winning percentage of 28.57. Team Scotland played good cricket in T20 World Cup 2021, and we hope it will perform well in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

West Indies in T20 World Cups

West Indies has played 36 T20 World Cup matches and won 18 of these 36 with a winning percentage of 52.86. The West Indies T20 cricket team is experienced, so we hope it will perform well in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Scotland Vs. West Indies in ICC T20 Rankings

West Indies has a better position than Scotland in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, West Indies has a higher rating than Scotland. So we think that the game will go in favor of the West Indies. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 15th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Scotland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 21 matches. They currently have 3820 points and a rating of 182.

Where do West Indies Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The West Indies T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 7th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the West Indies Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 48 matches. They currently have 11,494 points and a rating of 239.

T20 WC 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of the Scotland and West Indies and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Scotland

The playing 11 of Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2022 3rd match will be among the following players.

Richard Berrington (Captain) (Batter)

George Munsey (Batter)

Michael Leask (Batter)

Brad Wheal (Bowler)

Chris Sole (Bowler)

Chris Greaves (All-Rounder)

Safyaan Sharif (Bowler)

Josh Davey (All-Rounder)

Matthew Cross (Batter)

Calum MacLeod (Batter)

Hamza Tahir (Bowler)

Mark Watt (Bowler)

Brandon McMullen (All-Rounder)

Michael Jones (All-Rounder)

Craig Wallace (Batter)

Key Players of Scotland in T20 WC Match 03

Richard Berrington, the captain of the Scotland T20 cricket team, stands 18th in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. He can be a game-turner for his team.

Playing 11 of West Indies

The playing 11 of West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2022 3rd match will be among the following players.

Nicholas Pooran (Captain) (Batter)

Rovman Powell (Batter)

Yannic Cariah (Bowler)

Johnson Charles (Batter)

Sheldon Cottrell (Bowler)

Jason Holder (All-Rounder)

Akeal Hosein (Bowler)

Alzarri Joseph (Bowler)

Brandon King (Batter)

Evin Lewis (Batter)

Kyle Mayers (Batter)

Obed Mccoy (Bowler)

Raymon Reifer (All-Rounder)

Odean Smith (Bowler)

Shamarh Brooks (Batter)

Key Players of West Indies in T20 WC Match 03

Nicholas Pooran is the 15th, and Brandon King is the 20th-best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Furthermore, Akeal Hosein is the 10th best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings. These players can turn the game in West Indies's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Scotland Vs. West Indies Match?

According to the history, ICC World T20 Rankings, and experience and performance in the past T20 World Cups, West Indies is the favorite to win the 3rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. We predict West Indies will win their opening match in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03, Scotland Vs. West Indies. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.