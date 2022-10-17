T20 World Cup 2022 is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 04 between Ireland and Zimbabwe at UrduPoint. The 4th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Ireland and Zimbabwe from Group B of the First Round. The match will be at the Blundstone Arena, Victoria, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Monday, 17th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Ireland and Zimbabwe are in the Group B of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their first T20 WC 2022 match against each other.

Past Records of Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe Head to Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Ireland and Zimbabwe played 8 T20 International matches in the past; Ireland won 5, and Zimbabwe won 3.

This record says that Ireland is the favorite in the 4th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 04 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Ireland in T20

Ireland has played 134 T20 international matches and won 55 of these 134 matches with a winning percentage of 44.09. So we can say that the Ireland T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 4th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Zimbabwe in T20

Zimbabwe has played 112 T20 international matches and won 33 out of these 112, with a winning percentage of 30.35. So we can say that the Zimbabwe T20 cricket team is not performing well according to history, and we hope it will perform well in the 4th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Zimbabwe played the previous 5 T20 World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time. On the other hand, Ireland has played 6 T20 World Cups so far and reached Round 2 only once.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Ireland is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 4th match.

Ireland in T20 World Cups

Ireland has played 18 T20 World Cup matches and won 4 of these 18 with a winning percentage of 26.67. Team Ireland did not play well in T20 World Cup 2021, but we hope it will perform well in the 4th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Zimbabwe has played 12 T20 World Cup matches and won 5 of these 12 with a winning percentage of 41.67. The Zimbabwe T20 cricket team was not in the T20 WC 2021, so we hope it will perform well in its opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe in ICC T20 Rankings

Zimbabwe has a better position than Ireland in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Zimbabwe has a higher rating than Ireland. So we think that the game will favor Zimbabwe when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Ireland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Ireland T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 12th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Ireland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 47 matches. They currently have 8805 points and a rating of 187.

Where do Zimbabwe Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Zimbabwe T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 11th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Zimbabwe Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 39 matches. They currently have 7555 points and a rating of 194.

T20 WC 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Ireland and Zimbabwe and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Ireland

The playing 11 of Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 4th match will be among the following players.

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain) (Batter)

Mark Adair (Bowler)

Curtis Campher (All-Rounder)

Gareth Delany (All-Rounder)

George Dockrell (All-Rounder)

Stephen Doheny (Batter)

Fionn Hand (All-Rounder)

Joshua Little (Bowler)

Barry McCarthy (Bowler)

Conor Olphert (Bowler)

Simi Singh (All-Rounder)

Paul Stirling (All-Rounder)

Harry Tector (Batter)

Lorcan Tucker (Batter)

Graham Hume (Bowler)

Key Players of Ireland in T20 WC Match 04

No player on the Ireland team is in the top 20 ICC T20 Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Zimbabwe

The playing 11 of Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 4th match will be among the following players.

Craig Ervine (Captain) (Batter)

Ryan Burl (All-Rounder)

Regis Chakabva (Batter)

Tendai Chatara (Bowler)

Brad Evans (All-Rounder)

Luke Jongwe (Bowler)

Clive Madande (Batter)

Wesley Madhevere (Bowler)

Wellington Masakadza (Bowler)

Tony Munyonga (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Bowler)

Richard Ngarava (Bowler)

Sikandar Raza (All-Rounder)

Milton Shumba (Batter)

Sean Williams (All-Rounder)

Tanaka Chivanga (Bowler)

Innocent Kaia (Batter)

Kevin Kasuza (Batter)

Tadiwanashe Marumani (Batter)

Victor Nyauchi (Bowler)

Key Players of Zimbabwe in T20 WC Match 04

Sikandar Raza is the 11th, Sean Williams is the 13th, Wesley Madhevere is the 15th, and Ryan Burl is the 19th-best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in Zimbabwe's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe Match?

According to history, experience, and performance in the past T20 World Cups, Ireland is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04. In contrast, ICC World T20 Rankings favor Zimbabwe in the 4th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, we predict Ireland will win their opening match in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04, Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.