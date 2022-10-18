(@FahadShabbir)

T20 World Cup 2022 is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 05 between Namibia and the Netherlands at UrduPoint. The 5th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Namibia and Netherlands from Group A of the First Round. The match will be at the Geelong Cricket Ground (GMHBA) , Victoria, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Tuesday, 18th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Namibia and Netherlands are in the Group A of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their second T20 WC 2022 match against each other. Both have won their opening matches in the tournament, and winning this match can confirm the qualification in the Super 12 Round for either side. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 05 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 05 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Namibia Vs. Netherlands Match 05 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Namibia Vs. Netherlands Head to Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Namibia and Netherlands played 2 T20 International matches in the past; both won one match each. Their previous match was in T20 WC 2021, which Namibia won.

This record says that Namibia is the favorite in the 5th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 05 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Namibia in T20

Namibia had played 38 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 26 of these 38 matches with a winning percentage of 68.42. So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 5th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands had played 90 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 45 of these 90 matches with a winning percentage of 52.87. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 5th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia Vs. Netherlands in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups.

The Netherlands played the previous 4 T20 World Cups and reached the 2nd Round only once. On the other hand, It's the 2nd appearance of Namibia in the T20 World Cups. The T20 WC 2021 was the debut of Namibia in T20 World Cups, and it reached the Super 12 Round that season.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Namibia and Netherlands are both the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 5th match.

Namibia in T20 World Cups

Namibia had played 8 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 3 of these 8 with a winning percentage of 37.50. Team Namibia played good cricket in its first appearance in T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 5th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands in T20 World Cups

The Netherlands had played 15 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 of these 15 with a winning percentage of 33.3. Team Netherlands played good cricket in T20 World Cup 2021, and we hope it will perform well in the 5th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia Vs. Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Netherlands and Namibia have played one match in the tournament so far, and both have won their opening matches.

According to their performance in T20 WC 2022, Namibia and Netherlands are the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 5th match.

Namibia in T20 World Cup 2022

Namibia won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka. The Namibia team achieved this unbelievable victory by beating Sri Lanka by 55 runs, and Sri Lanka was all-out in the 19th over.

Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Netherlands won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against UAE. The Netherlands won by beating UAE by one wicket with 3 balls left.

Namibia Vs. Netherlands in ICC T20 Rankings

Namibia has a better position than the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Namibia has a higher rating than the Netherlands