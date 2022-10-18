The 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Sri Lanka and UAE from Group A of the First Round. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Tuesday, 18th October 2022,

T20 World Cup 2022 is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 06 between Sri Lanka and UAE at UrduPoint. The 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Sri Lanka and UAE from Group A of the First Round. The match will be at the Geelong Cricket Ground (GMHBA) , Victoria, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Tuesday, 18th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Sri Lanka and UAE are in the Group A of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their second T20 WC 2022 match against each other. Both have lost their opening matches in the tournament, and losing this match can confirm their return home after the last group match.

Past Records of Sri Lanka Vs. UAE Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Sri Lanka and UAE played 1 T20 International match in the past, which Sri Lanka won.

This record says that Sri Lanka is the favorite in the 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 06 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka played 165 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 74 out of these 165 matches, with a winning percentage of 46.31. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of UAE in T20

UAE had played 66 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 33 out of these 66 matches, with a winning percentage of 50.76. So we can say that the UAE T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka Vs. UAE in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. UAE played in the 2014 T20 World Cup and is now participating in the T20 World Cup second time this season. UAE returned home in the 2014 T20 WC after playing Round 1 matches. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. It was the T20 World Cup winner in 2016, runner-up in 2009 and 2012, and semifinalist in 2010.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 6th match.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka had played 43 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 27 out of these 43, with a winning percentage of 63.95. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

UAE in T20 World Cups

UAE played 3 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and lost all in the T20 World Cup 2014. The UAE T20 cricket team is new to this tournament and returning after 8 years in this mega event, so we hope it will perform well in the 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka Vs. UAE in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. UAE and Sri Lanka have played one match in the tournament so far, and both have lost their opening matches.

According to their performance in T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka and UAE are the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 6th match.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia. Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the 19th over when Sri Lanka was all out.

UAE in T20 World Cup 2022

UAE lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won the match by beating UAE by 1 wicket with 3 balls left.

Sri Lanka Vs. UAE in ICC T20 Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position than UAE in the ICC T20 World Rankings.

Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Sri Lanka has a higher rating than UAE. So we think that the game will favor Sri Lanka when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands at 8th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 42 matches. They currently have 9964 points and a rating of 237.

Where does UAE Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

UAE T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 13th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the UAE Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 4775 points and a rating of 184.

T20 WC 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Sri Lanka and UAE and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 6th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Danushka Gunathilaka (Batsman)

Pathum Nissanka (Batsman)

Kusal Mendis (Batsman)

Charith Asalanka (Batsman)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Batsman)

Dhananjaya de Silva (All-Rounder)

Wanindu Hasaranga (All-Rounder)

Maheesh Theekshana (Bowler)

Jeffrey Vandersay (Bowler)

Chamika Karunaratne (All-Rounder)

Dushmantha Chameera (Bowler)

Lahiru Kumara (Bowler)

Dilshan Madushanka (Bowler)

Pramod Madushan (Bowler)

Ashen Bandara (Batsman)

Praveen Jayawickrama (Bowler)

Dinesh Chandimal (Batsman)

Binura Fernando (Bowler)

Nuwanidu Fernando (Batsman)

Key Players of Sri Lanka in T20 WC Match 06

Pathum Nissanka is the 8th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Wanindu Hasaranga is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, and Maheesh Theekshana is in the 5th position on the list. Furthermore, Wanindu Hasaranga is also the 4th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These three can turn the game in Sri Lanka's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of UAE

The playing 11 of UAE in the T20 World Cup 2022 6th match will be among the following players.

C P Rizwaan (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Vriitya Aravind (Batter)

Chirag Suri (Batter)

Muhammad Waseem (All-Rounder)

Basil Hameed (All-Rounder)

Aryan Lakra (All-Rounder)

Zawar Farid (Batter)

Kashif Daud (Batter)

Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan (Bowler)

Ahmed Raza (All-Rounder)

Zahoor Khan (Bowler)

Junaid Siddique (Bowler)

Sabir Ali (Bowler)

Alishan Sharafu (Batter)

Aayan Afzal Khan (All-Rounder)

Sultan Ahmed (All-Rounder)

Fahad Nawaz (All-Rounder)

Vishnu Sukumaran (Batter)

Adhithya Shetty (Bowler)

Sanchit Sharma (All-Rounder)

Key Players of UAE in T20 WC Match 06

Muhammad Waseem is the 9th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. This player can turn the game in UAE's favor at any moment.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE Match?

According to history, experience, and performance in the past T20 World Cups and ICC World T20 Rankings, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06. Furthermore, performance in this tournament favors both teams in the 6th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, we predict Sri Lanka will win the 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

