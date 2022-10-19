The 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between West Indies and Zimbabwe from Group B of the First Round. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Wednesday, 19th October 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 08 between West Indies and Zimbabwe at UrduPoint. The 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between West Indies and Zimbabwe from Group B of the First Round. The match will be at the Blundstone Arena, Victoria, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

West Indies and Zimbabwe are in the Group B of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their second T20 WC 2022 match against each other. Zimbabwe has won its opening match against Ireland, and West Indies lost against Scotland. If Zimbabwe wins this match, it will qualify for the Super 12 Round, and West Indies will return home after the group matches end. In contrast, if West Indies win this match, it can hope to qualify for the Super 12 Round, and Zimbabwe will have to fight hard for survival in the tournament in their upcoming match.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 08 LIVE, but if you can't, you can see the Match 08 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe Match 08 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe Head to Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. West Indies and Zimbabwe played 3 T20 International matches in the past; West Indies won 2, and Zimbabwe won 1.

This record says that West Indies is the favorite in the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 08 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of West Indies in T20

West Indies has played 173 T20 international matches and won 70 out of these 173, with a winning percentage of 43.86. So we can say that the West Indies T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Zimbabwe in T20

Zimbabwe has played 112 T20 international matches and won 33 out of these 112, with a winning percentage of 30.35. So we can say that the Zimbabwe T20 cricket team is not performing well according to history, and we hope it will perform well in the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Zimbabwe played the previous 5 T20 World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time. On the other hand, West Indies played all the previous T20 World Cups. It was the T20 World Champion in 2012 and 2016 and the semifinalist in 2009 and 2014.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, West Indies is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 8th match.

West Indies in T20 World Cups

West Indies has played 36 T20 World Cup matches and won 18 of these 36 with a winning percentage of 52.86. The West Indies T20 cricket team is experienced, so we hope it will perform well in the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Zimbabwe has played 12 T20 World Cup matches and won 5 of these 12 with a winning percentage of 41.67. The Zimbabwe T20 cricket team was not in the T20 WC 2021, so we hope it will perform well in the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. West Indies and Zimbabwe have played one match in the tournament so far, Zimbabwe won it, and West Indies lost it.

Their performance in T20 WC 2022 shows that Zimbabwe is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 8th match.

West Indies in T20 World Cup 2022

West Indies lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Scotland. Scotland beat West Indies by 42 runs as West Indies could not chase the target of 161 runs and got all out in the second last over.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Ireland.

Team Zimbabwe won the match by beating Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs and made 143 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe in ICC T20 Rankings

West Indies has a better position than Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, West Indies has a higher rating than Zimbabwe. So we think that the game will favor West Indies when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where do West Indies Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The West Indies T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 7th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the West Indies Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 48 matches. They currently have 11,494 points and a rating of 239.

Where do Zimbabwe Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Zimbabwe T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 11th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Zimbabwe Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 39 matches. They currently have 7555 points and a rating of 194.

T20 WC 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of West Indies and Zimbabwe and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of West Indies

The playing 11 of West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2022 8th match will be among the following players.

Nicholas Pooran (Captain) (Batter)

Rovman Powell (Batter)

Yannic Cariah (Bowler)

Johnson Charles (Batter)

Sheldon Cottrell (Bowler)

Jason Holder (All-Rounder)

Akeal Hosein (Bowler)

Alzarri Joseph (Bowler)

Brandon King (Batter)

Evin Lewis (Batter)

Kyle Mayers (Batter)

Obed Mccoy (Bowler)

Raymon Reifer (All-Rounder)

Odean Smith (Bowler)

Shamarh Brooks (Batter)

Key Players of West Indies in T20 WC Match 08

Nicholas Pooran is the 15th, and Brandon King is the 20th-best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Furthermore, Akeal Hosein is the 10th best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings. These players can turn the game in West Indies's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of Zimbabwe

The playing 11 of Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 8th match will be among the following players.

Craig Ervine (Captain) (Batter)

Ryan Burl (All-Rounder)

Regis Chakabva (Batter)

Tendai Chatara (Bowler)

Brad Evans (All-Rounder)

Luke Jongwe (Bowler)

Clive Madande (Batter)

Wesley Madhevere (Bowler)

Wellington Masakadza (Bowler)

Tony Munyonga (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Bowler)

Richard Ngarava (Bowler)

Sikandar Raza (All-Rounder)

Milton Shumba (Batter)

Sean Williams (All-Rounder)

Tanaka Chivanga (Bowler)

Innocent Kaia (Batter)

Kevin Kasuza (Batter)

Tadiwanashe Marumani (Batter)

Victor Nyauchi (Bowler)

Key Players of Zimbabwe in T20 WC Match 08

Sikandar Raza is the 11th, Sean Williams is the 13th, Wesley Madhevere is the 15th, and Ryan Burl is the 19th-best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in Zimbabwe's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe Match?

According to history, experience, ICC World T20 Rankings, and performance in the past T20 World Cups, West Indies is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08. In contrast, performance in the T20 WC 2022 opening match favors Zimbabwe in the 8th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, we predict West Indies will win their second match in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08, West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.